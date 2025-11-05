Slalom Build 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여 Greater Chicago Area 지역

Slalom Build의 소프트웨어 엔지니어 보상 in Greater Chicago Area은 Engineer year당 $97.4K부터 Senior Architect year당 $189K까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in Greater Chicago Area 패키지는 총 $140K입니다. Slalom Build의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 11/5/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
Engineer
$97.4K
$95.1K
$0
$2.3K
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Architect
$143K
$137K
$0
$5.8K
Senior Architect
$189K
$174K
$0
$15K
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
연봉 정보를 찾을 수 없습니다
