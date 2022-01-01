회사 디렉토리
Shipt 급여

Shipt의 급여는 최저 고객 서비스 연간 총 보상 $41,078부터 최고 데이터 사이언티스트 $362,875까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Shipt. 마지막 업데이트: 9/19/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
L2 $105K
L3 $105K
L4 $169K
L5 $257K
L6 $279K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 사이언티스트
L3 $153K
L4 $206K
L5 $363K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $147K

프로덕트 디자이너
Median $110K

UX 디자이너

소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $195K
회계사
$128K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$76.9K
고객 서비스
$41.1K
정보기술자 (IT)
Median $88.2K
프로덕트 디자인 매니저
$201K
프로그램 매니저
$167K
사이버보안 애널리스트
Median $170K
솔루션 아키텍트
$99.1K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$121K
UX 리서처
$162K
자주 묻는 질문

Shipt에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 데이터 사이언티스트 at the L5 level이며 연간 총 보상은 $362,875입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Shipt에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $152,898입니다.

