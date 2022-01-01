회사 디렉토리
Sherwin-Williams 복리후생

총 예상 가치: $8,640

보험, 건강 및 웰빙
  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Life Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    Optional

  • Disability Insurance

    STD, LTD

  • Pet Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    13 days

  • Paternity Leave

    2 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    2 weeks

  • Sick Time

    • 주거
  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Military Leave

  • Bereavement Leave

  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $5,000 per adopted child.

  • Remote Work

    • 재정 및 퇴직
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

    • 혜택 및 할인
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • 기타
  • Identity Theft Protection

