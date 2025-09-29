ServiceTitan 재무 애널리스트 급여

저희는 수천 건의 제안을 협상해왔으며 정기적으로 3만 달러 이상(때로는 30만 달러 이상)의 연봉 인상을 달성하고 있습니다. 연봉 협상 받기 또는 이력서 검토 를 매일 이 일을 하는 진짜 전문가인 리크루터들에게 받아보세요.
베스팅 일정
25%
년 1
25%
년 2
25%
년 3
25%
년 4
ServiceTitan에서 주식/지분 부여는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st-년 (25.00% 연별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd-년 (2.08% 월별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd-년 (2.08% 월별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th-년 (2.08% 월별)
자주 묻는 질문
What is the highest 재무 애널리스트 salary at ServiceTitan in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 재무 애널리스트 at ServiceTitan in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $178,659. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do ServiceTitan 재무 애널리스트 employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at ServiceTitan for the 재무 애널리스트 role in United States is $125,214.