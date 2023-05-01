회사 디렉토리
SEMI
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 SEMI에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    SEMI is a global organization that connects over 2,000 member companies and 1.3 million professionals in the electronics manufacturing industry. They focus on advancing technology and business through innovation in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services. SEMI has strategic association partners, FlexTech and MSIG, and has been building connections since 1970 to help members prosper, create new markets, and address industry challenges. They have offices in various locations worldwide and can be found on LinkedIn and Twitter.

    http://semi.org
    웹사이트
    1970
    설립연도
    567
    직원 수
    $100M-$250M
    예상 매출
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      SEMI의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Lyft
    • Stripe
    • Coinbase
    • Tesla
    • PayPal
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스