SAP
SAP 복리후생

총 예상 가치: $15,714

보험, 건강 및 웰빙
  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Gym Discount

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Health Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Custom Work Station

  • Life Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer

  • Disability Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    Your yearly compensation with bonus

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

  • Sick Time

    14 days

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Sabbatical

    • 재정 및 퇴직
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • 401k $5,400

    75% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA) $600

    • 기타
  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $750 matched

  • Volunteer Time Off

    기타 리소스