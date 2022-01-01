|Donation Match
|100% match. Up to $750 matched
|Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
|Offered by employer
|401k
|75% match on the first 6% of base salary
|Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
|Offered by employer
|Business Travel Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
|Offered by employer
|Health Savings Account (HSA)
|$500 per year contributed by employer
|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|Your yearly compensation with bonus
|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|20 days
|Employee Assistance Program
|Offered by employer