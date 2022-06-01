회사 디렉토리
Rocket Companies
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록

Rocket Companies 연봉

Rocket Companies의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 채용 담당자 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $75,876에서 상위 끝에서 데이터 과학 관리자 에 대한 $215,735까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Rocket Companies. 마지막 업데이트: 8/19/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 오퍼를 협상했으며, 정기적으로 $30K+(때로는 $300K+)의 인상액을 달성하고 있습니다.급여 협상하기 또는 귀하의 이력서 검토 실제 전문가인 매일 이 업무를 수행하는 채용 담당자에게 맡기세요.

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $131K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

제품 관리자
Median $183K
사업 개발
$199K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
데이터 분석가
$99K
데이터 과학 관리자
$216K
데이터 과학자
$109K
재무 분석가
$119K
인사
$94.5K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$171K
마케팅
$99.5K
제품 디자이너
$171K
제품 디자인 관리자
$183K
채용 담당자
$75.9K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$137K
솔루션 아키텍트
$186K
직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


자주 묻는 질문

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki Rocket Companies je 데이터 과학 관리자 at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $215,735. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki Rocket Companies je $136,680.

추천 채용

    Rocket Companies에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Visa
  • Alkami
  • Global Payments
  • S&P Global
  • Enova International
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 자료