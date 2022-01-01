회사 디렉토리
Roche
Roche 급여

Roche의 급여는 최저 고객 서비스 연간 총 보상 $19,638부터 최고 기업 개발 $331,500까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Roche. 마지막 업데이트: 9/18/2025

$160K

정당한 대우를 받으세요

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer I $137K
Senior Software Engineer $200K
Staff Software Engineer $200K
Principal Software Engineer $290K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 사이언티스트
Data Scientist I $118K
Data Scientist II $160K
Senior Data Scientist $170K

생물통계학자

프로덕트 매니저
Median $196K

기계 엔지니어
Median $133K
생체의학 엔지니어
Median $100K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $304K
프로젝트 매니저
Median $156K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
Median $165K
회계사
$25.5K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션
$35.7K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
$177K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$199K
기업 개발
$332K
고객 서비스
$19.6K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$264K
재무 애널리스트
$131K
인사
$206K
정보기술자 (IT)
$71.6K
경영 컨설턴트
$85.8K
마케팅
$212K
프로덕트 디자이너
$69.5K
프로그램 매니저
$209K
영업
$136K
세일즈 엔지니어
$92.5K
사이버보안 애널리스트
$161K
솔루션 아키텍트
$98.2K
테크니컬 라이터
$48K
UX 리서처
$101K
벤처 캐피탈리스트
$176K
자주 묻는 질문

Roche에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 기업 개발 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $331,500입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Roche에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $158,126입니다.

