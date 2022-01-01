회사 디렉토리
Ribbon 급여

Ribbon의 급여는 최저 소프트웨어 엔지니어 연간 총 보상 $21,138부터 최고 데이터 애널리스트 $152,235까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Ribbon. 마지막 업데이트: 11/29/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $21.1K

네트워킹 엔지니어

소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $59.4K
고객 서비스
$71.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

데이터 애널리스트
$152K
하드웨어 엔지니어
$58.8K
인사
$130K
프로덕트 매니저
$59.6K
리크루터
$109K
솔루션 아키텍트
$83.6K
자주 묻는 질문

Ribbon에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 데이터 애널리스트 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $152,235입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Ribbon에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $71,889입니다.

