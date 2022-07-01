회사 디렉토리
Rentable
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • Rentable에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    Rentable is a rapidly growing, venture-backed startup with the mission of creating a new, better way to find apartments.For the millions of renters who have used Rentable to find their next home, our hyperlocal, extensive library of apartments finally makes apartment hunting intuitive and easy.And for the thousands of property managers nationwide that use Rentable to reach renters, we make finding qualified, interested renters frictionless and modern.The future of rentals is virtual, and so is ours.

    http://www.rentable.co
    웹사이트
    2012
    설립 연도
    150
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      Rentable에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Airbnb
    • Dropbox
    • Netflix
    • Intuit
    • Coinbase
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료