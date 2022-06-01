회사 디렉토리
RELEX Solutions
RELEX Solutions 급여

RELEX Solutions의 급여는 최저 데이터 애널리스트 연간 총 보상 $54,378부터 최고 세일즈 엔지니어 $195,840까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: RELEX Solutions. 마지막 업데이트: 9/1/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $72.6K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데브옵스 엔지니어

비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
$142K
고객 서비스
$134K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
데이터 애널리스트
$54.4K
프로덕트 디자인 매니저
$83.8K
프로덕트 매니저
$99.4K
프로젝트 매니저
$120K
영업
$158K
세일즈 엔지니어
$196K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$83.3K
솔루션 아키텍트
$116K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$69.9K
자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at RELEX Solutions is 세일즈 엔지니어 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RELEX Solutions is $107,890.

