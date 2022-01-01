회사 디렉토리
Regeneron
Regeneron 급여

Regeneron의 급여는 최저 생체의학 엔지니어 연간 총 보상 $75,000부터 최고 솔루션 아키텍트 $238,085까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Regeneron. 마지막 업데이트: 10/24/2025

데이터 사이언티스트
Median $210K
생체의학 엔지니어
Median $75K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $105K

제어 엔지니어
$89.6K
데이터 애널리스트
$109K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$199K
전기 엔지니어
$117K
창업자
$96.5K
기계 엔지니어
$111K
프로덕트 매니저
$199K
프로그램 매니저
$181K
솔루션 아키텍트
$238K
벤처 캐피탈리스트
$184K
자주 묻는 질문

Regeneron에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 솔루션 아키텍트 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $238,085입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Regeneron에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $117,316입니다.

