Redwood Trust
    • 회사 소개

    Redwood Trust is a specialty finance company in the US that operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The company acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. It also originates and acquires business purpose loans, invests in securities retained from securitization activities, and qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

    http://www.redwoodtrust.com
    웹사이트
    1994
    설립연도
    298
    직원 수
    $50M-$100M
    예상 매출
    본사

