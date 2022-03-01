회사 디렉토리
Reckitt
Reckitt 연봉

Reckitt의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 정보 기술자 (IT) 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $14,462에서 상위 끝에서 영업 에 대한 $492,450까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Reckitt. 마지막 업데이트: 8/21/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

마케팅
Median $161K
회계사
$127K
비즈니스 분석가
$20.2K

데이터 분석가
$33.1K
재무 분석가
$28.1K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$14.5K
경영 컨설턴트
$85.4K
기계 엔지니어
$187K
제품 관리자
$114K
프로젝트 관리자
$31.9K
영업
$492K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$161K
솔루션 아키텍트
$102K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$93.2K
자주 묻는 질문

