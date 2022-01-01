회사 디렉토리
Razorpay
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록

Razorpay 연봉

Razorpay의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 마케팅 운영 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $4,880에서 상위 끝에서 솔루션 아키텍트 에 대한 $200,862까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Razorpay. 마지막 업데이트: 8/24/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 오퍼를 협상했으며, 정기적으로 $30K+(때로는 $300K+)의 인상액을 달성하고 있습니다.급여 협상하기 또는 귀하의 이력서 검토 실제 전문가인 매일 이 업무를 수행하는 채용 담당자에게 맡기세요.

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer $24.1K
Senior Software Engineer $46.9K
Lead Software Engineer $67.1K
Staff Software Engineer $74.6K

프론트엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

DevOps 엔지니어

소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
Median $101K
제품 관리자
Product Manager $64.5K
Senior Product Manager $79.3K
Principal Product Manager $114K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
제품 디자이너
Median $44.8K

UX 디자이너

비즈니스 분석가
Median $22.8K
데이터 과학자
Median $33.9K
기술 프로그램 관리자
Median $58.2K
사업 개발
$73.2K
데이터 분석가
$14K
데이터 과학 관리자
$194K
인사
$76.3K
경영 컨설턴트
$63.8K
마케팅
$33.6K
마케팅 운영
$4.9K
제품 디자인 관리자
$67.4K
프로그램 관리자
$29.6K
프로젝트 관리자
$24.5K
영업
$141K
솔루션 아키텍트
$201K
기술 작가
$29.4K
직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

주식 유형
RSU

Razorpay에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 1st- (25.00% 매년)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd- (2.08% 매월)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd- (2.08% 매월)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 4th- (2.08% 매월)

7 years post-termination exercise window.

질문이 있으신가요? 커뮤니티에 물어보세요.

Levels.fyi 커뮤니티를 방문하여 다양한 회사의 직원들과 소통하고, 커리어 팁을 얻고, 더 많은 것을 배우세요.

지금 방문하기!

자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at Razorpay is 솔루션 아키텍트 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $200,862. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Razorpay is $63,845.

추천 채용

    Razorpay에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Cashfree
  • Hexaware Technologies
  • Hevo
  • Revature
  • Piano
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 자료