    Razberi Technologies has rebranded to Acre Security, joining forces with other Acre brands to reshape security. Acre Security offers an open video surveillance platform with intelligent appliances, automated cybersecurity, and health monitoring software. The platform can be combined with third-party video management software and IP cameras, reducing total cost of ownership and the risk of cyber breaches. The company is headquartered in Dallas and offers news and viewpoints on Razberi Pulse and social media.

    http://razberi.net
    웹사이트
    2011
    설립연도
    126
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

