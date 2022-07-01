회사 디렉토리
Rand Group
    Rand Group is a professional services firm that delivers overall business process improvement and business management software solutions to companies seeking to transform their operations through the use of technology. From unbiased software selection, expert implementations and strategies to guide your digital transformation, to full-scale infrastructure, managed services, and technical support, Rand Group addresses all of the key operational areas in your business. Headquartered in Texas, Rand Group serves the needs of small and mid-sized businesses in oil and gas, manufacturing, distribution, and construction segments within the state of Texas and the South Central United States, while nationally supporting clients across North America with our cloud solutions.

    http://www.randgroup.com
    2003
    150
    $10M-$50M
