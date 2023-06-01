회사 디렉토리
Proof Technology
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 Proof Technology에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    Proof is a legal technology company that connects law firms with independent process servers nationwide through a web-based platform. The platform allows law firms to create electronic serve requests, receive live updates, see mapped verification of all attempts, and connect directly to servers via Live Chat. Proof's technology provides electronic time and date stamped proof of successful service and a notarized affidavit from the server. They offer 1, 3 or 7 day service nationwide and internationally.

    proofserve.com
    웹사이트
    2017
    설립연도
    84
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      Proof Technology의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Uber
    • Snap
    • Spotify
    • PayPal
    • Intuit
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스