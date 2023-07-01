회사 디렉토리
Princeton Identity
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 소개

    Princeton Identity is a biometric identity management company that uses iris recognition and other biometric technology to simplify identity management for businesses, organizations, and borders. Their software and hardware provide versatile identity authentication solutions for physical security and access applications. They have proven installations worldwide and offer system solutions for various applications, including mobile access control, corporate and industrial workplaces, airports, and border control.

    http://princetonidentity.com
    웹사이트
    2016
    설립연도
    31
    직원 수
    $1M-$10M
    예상 매출
    본사

