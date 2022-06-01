회사 디렉토리
PMMC
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 PMMC에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    PMMC provides revenue cycle management tools to healthcare delivery systems, acute care hospitals, critical access hospitals, academic physician organizations and multi-specialty physician groups. Helping find additional cash and creating efficient workflow processes allows clients to improve margins and continue to effectively serve their community.The Revenue Maturity Matrix is a proven, four-phased approach that enables healthcare providers to improve the bottom line and become more competitive in today's healthcare environment.Contract GovernanceA successful revenue cycle maturity strategy begins with contract governance, or contract management. This ensures that your hospital is being reimbursed accurately for all the services provided and identifies which claims are being underpaid or denied. Measuring payer performance and understanding how payers compare to one another is a critical component to contract governance.Payer Negotiations and Strategic PricingAfter healthcare providers have established contract governance, this historical data can now be leveraged to aggressively model payer contracts in real-time while using the same platform to develop a competitive rate setting strategy and understanding the impact on their current contracts and net patient revenues.Pricing TransparencyHealthcare providers can utilize the same platform that drives contract governance, modeling and rate setting to deploy a successful patient engagement strategy for pricing transparency and consumerism. In healthcare today, this means giving patients the means to price shop for healthcare services. Value Based ReimbursementHealthcare providers will be challenged in gaining a competitive advantage as the market shifts from fee-for-service to value-based reimbursement. PMMC enables healthcare providers to lead with a high value and high volume strategy by incorporating current contract governance and risk assessment.

    pmmconline.com
    웹사이트
    1986
    설립연도
    510
    직원 수
    $50M-$100M
    예상 매출
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      PMMC의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • Airbnb
    • SoFi
    • Snap
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스