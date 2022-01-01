회사 디렉토리
Pluralsight
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기

Pluralsight 급여

Pluralsight의 급여는 최저 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 연간 총 보상 $62,559부터 최고 고객 성공 $425,850까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Pluralsight. 마지막 업데이트: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
소프트웨어 엔지니어
P2 $117K
P3 $141K
P4 $165K
P5 $217K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

프로덕트 매니저
P3 $151K
P4 $189K
P5 $343K
데이터 사이언티스트
Median $157K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
비즈니스 애널리스트
Median $86K
고객 성공
$426K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$80K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$102K
프로덕트 디자인 매니저
$241K
프로젝트 매니저
$87.1K
영업
Median $125K
세일즈 엔지니어
$136K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$62.6K
솔루션 아키텍트
$136K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$116K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

주식 유형
RSU

Pluralsight에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (25.00% 연별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (6.25% 분기별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (6.25% 분기별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th- (6.25% 분기별)

질문이 있으신가요? 커뮤니티에 물어보세요.

레벨스닷에프와이 커뮤니티를 방문하여 다양한 회사의 직원들과 소통하고, 커리어 팁을 얻어보세요.

지금 방문하기!

자주 묻는 질문

Pluralsight에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 고객 성공 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $425,850입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Pluralsight에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $135,675입니다.

추천 채용공고

    Pluralsight의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

관련 회사

  • BlueVine
  • Cyndx
  • Bamboo Rose
  • Juniper Square
  • VTS
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 리소스

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pluralsight/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.