Peapod Digital Labs 급여

Peapod Digital Labs의 급여는 최저 사업 개발 연간 총 보상 $89,550부터 최고 프로덕트 매니저 $233,750까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Peapod Digital Labs. 마지막 업데이트: 8/26/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $132K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $234K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $140K

사업 개발
$89.6K
데이터 사이언티스트
$138K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$130K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$162K
자주 묻는 질문

Peapod Digital Labs에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 프로덕트 매니저이며 연간 총 보상은 $233,750입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Peapod Digital Labs에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $138,067입니다.

