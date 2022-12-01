회사 디렉토리
Payoneer
Payoneer 급여

Payoneer의 급여는 최저 피플 오퍼레이션 연간 총 보상 $20,913부터 최고 UX 리서처 $885,550까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Payoneer. 마지막 업데이트: 11/12/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $116K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

프로덕트 매니저
Median $118K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $179K

데이터 애널리스트
Median $85K
회계사
$60.9K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
$78.3K
비즈니스 개발
$184K
재무 애널리스트
$358K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$98.7K
마케팅
$36.5K
피플 오퍼레이션
$20.9K
프로덕트 디자이너
$72.4K
프로그램 매니저
$120K
프로젝트 매니저
$112K
리크루터
$42.5K
토털 리워즈
$40.9K
UX 리서처
$886K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

Payoneer에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 UX 리서처 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $885,550입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Payoneer에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $98,671입니다.

기타 리소스