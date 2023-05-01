회사 디렉토리
Panorays
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 소개

    Panorays is a fast-growing SaaS-based platform that provides third-party security risk management software. It offers a comprehensive solution that manages the entire process from inherent to residual risk, remediation, and ongoing monitoring. The platform combines automated security questionnaires with external attack surface evaluations and business context to provide organizations with a rapid and accurate view of supplier cyber risk. It is the only platform that automates, accelerates, and scales customers' third-party security evaluation and management process, resulting in efficient and effective risk remediation.

    https://panorays.com
    웹사이트
    2016
    설립연도
    126
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

