회사 디렉토리
Outer Cape Health Services
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 Outer Cape Health Services에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    Outer Cape Health Services is a non-profit organization with three community health center locations and pharmacies on Cape Cod. They provide healthcare and social services to all who live in or visit the eight outermost towns of Cape Cod. They serve nearly 17,000 patients per year and offer primary care, specialty care, behavioral health, pharmacy, WIC, and insurance enrollment assistance. They are affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centers and partners with Cape Cod Healthcare. They are the largest non-governmental employer in their service area with nearly 200 employees. They offer a Total Rewards Employee Package including competitive compensation, professional development opportunities, and various insurance options.

    outercape.org
    웹사이트
    1987
    설립연도
    126
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      Outer Cape Health Services의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Amazon
    • SoFi
    • LinkedIn
    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스