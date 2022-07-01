회사 디렉토리
    Original Impressions, LLC (OI) is a full service marketing communications company specializing in Creative Design, Web Development, Printing, Mailing/Fulfillment and Marketing Consulting for clients across a broad spectrum of industries, including Banking, Beverages, Cosmetics, Cruise Lines, Fast Food, Healthcare, Hospitality and Pharmaceuticals. Original Impressions is the first triple certified Marketing Communications Partner in South Florida, authorized to purchase and print the FSC, SFI and PEFC logos. It is one of the “Top 100 Minority Businesses in South Florida” and one of the “Top 500 Hispanic Companies in the U.S.” It is also a Certified Minority Supplier at the local, state and national levels.

    http://originalimpressions.com
    웹사이트
    1982
    설립연도
    90
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

