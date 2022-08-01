회사 디렉토리
OLS Payments
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 OLS Payments에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    The OLS Enhanced Payments Solutions provides a streamlined set of solutions that enable our partners to quickly and efficiently connect their POS applications, back-office systems, service providers, and payment processors into a consolidated environment with a heightened focus on continuous uptime and security. While providing access to most major card processors and acquirers through a single integration point, our expanded feature set of tokenization, encryption, alternative payments, and an omnichannel customer experience also ensures rapid adaptability for merchants to an ever-changing payments landscape. We focus on managing the complexities of the payments ecosystem so you can embrace new opportunities and grow your revenues.

    olspayments.com
    웹사이트
    1996
    설립연도
    60
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      OLS Payments의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • SoFi
    • Apple
    • Microsoft
    • Tesla
    • Coinbase
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스