회사 디렉토리
Novartis
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기

Novartis 급여

Novartis의 급여는 최저 회계사 연간 총 보상 $2,460부터 최고 사업 개발 $540,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Novartis. 마지막 업데이트: 10/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
데이터 사이언티스트
Median $150K
데이터 애널리스트
Median $10.1K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $125K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
데이터 사이언스 매니저
Median $31.5K
사업 개발
Median $540K
솔루션 아키텍트
Median $79.4K
기계 엔지니어
Median $100K
회계사
$2.5K
행정 어시스턴트
$14.7K
생체의학 엔지니어
$229K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션
$24.4K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
$269K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$75.3K
고객 서비스
$79.6K
재무 애널리스트
$122K
인사
$167K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.7K
경영 컨설턴트
$281K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$26.8K
프로덕트 디자인 매니저
$64.3K
프로덕트 매니저
$94.7K
프로그램 매니저
$125K
프로젝트 매니저
$24.9K
영업
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$197K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$163K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

Novartis에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 사업 개발이며 연간 총 보상은 $540,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Novartis에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $97,354입니다.

추천 채용공고

    Novartis의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

관련 회사

  • UBS
  • Dell Technologies
  • AstraZeneca
  • Roivant Sciences
  • LivaNova
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 리소스