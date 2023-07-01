회사 디렉토리
Novalogy
    Novalogy is a company that aims to improve people's health and well-being through their first product, AYO. AYO is a wearable technology that uses blue-turquoise light to regulate the circadian rhythm, enhancing sleep, energy, and overall health. The product is based on extensive clinical studies and mimics the sun to suppress melatonin production and regulate the biological rhythm. AYO is fully connected to a mobile app, offering portability, personalization, and intelligence, making it a top-tier light therapy product.

    https://goayo.com
    2015
    31
    $1M-$10M
