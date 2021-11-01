회사 디렉토리
NOV 급여

NOV의 급여는 최저 고객 서비스 오퍼레이션 연간 총 보상 $50,250부터 최고 데이터 사이언스 매니저 $208,035까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: NOV. 마지막 업데이트: 10/23/2025

데이터 사이언티스트
Median $82.5K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $94.5K
솔루션 아키텍트
Median $149K

사업 개발
$191K
고객 서비스 오퍼레이션
$50.3K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$208K
프로덕트 디자이너
$109K
프로덕트 매니저
$136K
프로젝트 매니저
$96.9K
세일즈 엔지니어
$122K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$51K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

NOV에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 데이터 사이언스 매니저 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $208,035입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
NOV에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $109,450입니다.

