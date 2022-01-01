회사 디렉토리
Notion
  • Notion is recognized in Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Places to Work
  • Notion is recognized in Built In’s 2023 Best Places to Work
  • Notion is recognized by Mogul as a Top 100 Company with Inclusive Benefits
  • Notion was selected as a winner of the Built In 2022 LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards
Notion blends your everyday work tools into one. Product roadmap? Company wiki? Meeting notes? With Notion, they’re all in one place, and totally customizable to meet the needs of any workflow. It’s the connected workspace for you, your team, and your whole company. We humans are toolmakers by nature, but most of us can’t build or modify the software we use every day — arguably our most powerful tool. Our team at Notion is on a mission to make it possible for everyone to shape the tools that shape their lives.

notion.so
2016
500
$100M-$250M
