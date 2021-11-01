Northern Trust 급여

회사 디렉토리
Northern Trust의 급여는 최저 정보기술자 (IT) 연간 총 보상 $46,672부터 최고 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 $255,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Northern Trust. 마지막 업데이트: 9/9/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $148K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

비즈니스 애널리스트
Median $78K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $110K

정보기술자 (IT)
Median $46.7K
솔루션 아키텍트
Median $238K
재무 애널리스트
Median $123K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $255K
회계사
$107K
행정 어시스턴트
$63.7K
고객 서비스
$79.6K
데이터 애널리스트
$81.4K
데이터 사이언티스트
$94.5K
인사
$86.2K
투자은행가
$86.2K
프로덕트 디자이너
$139K
리크루터
$131K
사이버보안 애널리스트
$109K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$240K
자주 묻는 질문

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Northern Trust és 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 amb una compensació total anual de $255,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Northern Trust és $108,206.

