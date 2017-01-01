회사 디렉토리
Nili Lotan New York
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 Nili Lotan New York에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    Nili Lotan: A luxury atelier creating sophisticated essentials for discerning women and men. Handcrafted in New York City, our collections embody an unwavering commitment to timeless design that transcends fleeting trends. Each piece reflects our philosophy of refined simplicity and enduring elegance, meticulously constructed with premium materials and exceptional craftsmanship. Discover clothing that moves seamlessly between seasons and occasions—investment pieces that become the cornerstone of a considered wardrobe.

    nililotan.com
    웹사이트
    2003
    설립연도
    163
    직원 수
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      Nili Lotan New York의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Netflix
    • Pinterest
    • Dropbox
    • Facebook
    • Snap
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스