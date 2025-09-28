회사 디렉토리
NICE
NICE 프로덕트 매니저 급여

NICE의 프로덕트 매니저 보상 in Israel은 Product Manager 기준 year당 ₪119K입니다. year별 중간 보상 in Israel 패키지는 총 ₪112K입니다. NICE의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 9/28/2025

평균 보상별 레벨
보상 추가레벨 비교
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
Associate Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Product Manager
₪119K
₪112K
₪0
₪7.1K
Senior Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Lead Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪160K

회사

지역 | 날짜

직급명

태그

경력 연수

총 경력 / 해당 회사

총 급여

기본급 | 스톡 (년) | 보너스
다음 회사의 커리어 레벨은 무엇인가요 NICE?

자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying salary package reported for a 프로덕트 매니저 at NICE in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪130,243. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NICE for the 프로덕트 매니저 role in Israel is ₪115,856.

