NICE 프로덕트 매니저 급여

NICE의 프로덕트 매니저 보상 in Israel은 Product Manager 기준 year당 ₪119K입니다. year별 중간 보상 in Israel 패키지는 총 ₪112K입니다. NICE의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 9/28/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
Associate Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Product Manager
₪119K
₪112K
₪0
₪7.1K
Senior Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Lead Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
연봉 정보를 찾을 수 없습니다
