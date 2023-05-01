회사 디렉토리
NanoXplore
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • NanoXplore에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    NanoXplore is a graphene company that produces and supplies high-quality graphene powder for transportation and industrial markets. They are a global leader in the graphene market with the largest production in the world and have manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. They also provide graphene-enhanced plastic masterbatch pellets and composite products to various customers in different sectors. NanoXplore owns innovative and patent-protected graphene manufacturing technology that provides a cost-effective and sustainable solution to their customers.

    http://www.nanoxplore.ca
    웹사이트
    2011
    설립 연도
    351
    직원 수
    $50M-$100M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      NanoXplore에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • LinkedIn
    • Roblox
    • Databricks
    • Pinterest
    • Lyft
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료