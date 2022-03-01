회사 디렉토리
MTS 연봉

MTS의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 프로젝트 관리자 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $13,866에서 상위 끝에서 데이터 과학 관리자 에 대한 $83,421까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. MTS. 마지막 업데이트: 8/18/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Junior Software Engineer $27.2K
Software Engineer $40K
Senior Software Engineer $62K
Lead Software Engineer $60.5K

iOS 엔지니어

프론트엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

머신러닝 엔지니어

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

품질 보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 엔지니어

DevOps 엔지니어

데이터 과학자
Median $35K
비즈니스 분석가
Median $30.6K

데이터 분석가
Median $14.7K
제품 디자이너
Median $30.4K
제품 관리자
Median $48.4K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
Median $66.7K
프로젝트 관리자
Median $13.9K
데이터 과학 관리자
Median $83.4K
행정 보조
$81.1K
재무 분석가
$18.7K
인사
$16.6K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$57.3K
경영 컨설턴트
$47.6K
마케팅
$27.3K
제품 디자인 관리자
$68.3K
솔루션 아키텍트
$61.9K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$44.5K
자주 묻는 질문

MTS에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 데이터 과학 관리자이며, 연간 총 보상은 $83,421입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
MTS에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $44,476입니다.

기타 자료