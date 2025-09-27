Momentive.ai 영업 급여

회사 디렉토리
Momentive.ai의 영업 평균 총 보상 in United States은 year당 $93.5K부터 $133K까지입니다. Momentive.ai의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 9/27/2025

평균 총 보상

$107K - $125K
United States
일반적인 범위
가능한 범위
$93.5K$107K$125K$133K
일반적인 범위
가능한 범위

$160K

베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

주식 유형
RSU

Momentive.ai에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (25.00% 연별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (6.25% 분기별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (6.25% 분기별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th- (6.25% 분기별)



자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying salary package reported for a 영업 at Momentive.ai in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $133,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Momentive.ai for the 영업 role in United States is $93,480.

