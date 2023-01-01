회사 디렉토리
Momenta
Momenta 급여

Momenta의 급여는 최저 인사 연간 총 보상 $26,449부터 최고 리크루터 $85,071까지입니다.

$160K

인사
$26.4K
리크루터
$85.1K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$69.7K

