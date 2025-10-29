McKinsey 프로덕트 매니저 급여

McKinsey의 프로덕트 매니저 보상 in United States은 Product Manager year당 $205K부터 Principal year당 $238K까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in United States 패키지는 총 $217K입니다. McKinsey의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 10/29/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
Product Manager
$205K
$184K
$3.7K
$16.9K
Senior Product Manager
$229K
$202K
$0
$27K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
|연봉 정보를 찾을 수 없습니다
