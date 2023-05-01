회사 디렉토리
McEwen Mining
    회사 소개

    McEwen Mining explores, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver deposits in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. It also explores for copper deposits and owns a portfolio of exploration properties in these countries. The company owns a 100% interest in the Gold Bar mine, the Black Fox gold mine, the El Gallo Project, the Fenix silver-gold project, and the Los Azules copper deposit. It also owns a 49% interest in the San José mine. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

    http://www.mcewenmining.com
    웹사이트
    1979
    설립연도
    430
    직원 수
    $100M-$250M
    예상 매출
    본사

    추천 채용공고

      McEwen Mining의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

