Marquistech
Marquistech 급여

Marquistech의 급여는 최저 소프트웨어 엔지니어 연간 총 보상 $22,854부터 최고 하드웨어 엔지니어 $79,855까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Marquistech. 마지막 업데이트: 10/20/2025

하드웨어 엔지니어
$79.9K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$22.9K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$50.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
자주 묻는 질문

Marquistech에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 하드웨어 엔지니어 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $79,855입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Marquistech에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $50,166입니다.

