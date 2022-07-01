회사 디렉토리
MAJORITY
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 MAJORITY에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    MAJORITY is the first digital financial service dedicated to serving migrants worldwide. For $5 a month, MAJORITY members in the U.S. receive an FDIC-insured account, VISA® debit card, use of more than 50,000 ATMs across North America, remittance and international calling, native language advisors, and access to our network of community meet-up spaces, local discounts and events. With MAJORITY, there are never overdraft fees or minimum balance requirements. MAJORITY was started in Sweden by a diverse team of banking, fintech, payments, and telecom executives serving immigrant communities globally for the last 15 years. MAJORITY’s U.S. headquarters are in Houston, Texas.

    majority.com
    웹사이트
    2019
    설립연도
    150
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      MAJORITY의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Intuit
    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • Tesla
    • Square
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스