Magna International 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여 Greater Toronto Area 지역

What is the highest 소프트웨어 엔지니어 salary at Magna International in Greater Toronto Area?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 소프트웨어 엔지니어 at Magna International in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$123,831. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Magna International 소프트웨어 엔지니어 employees get paid in Greater Toronto Area?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Magna International for the 소프트웨어 엔지니어 role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$96,285.