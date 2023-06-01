MacKay CEO Forums is a peer learning group for CEOs, executives, and business owners across all industries. With over 1200 members worldwide, the company hosts exclusive events and summits to provide high-impact peer learning opportunities. The company's 50+ Forum Chairs are award-winning coaches, consultants, and advisors to the Canadian business community. MacKay CEO Forums challenges its members to become inspiring leaders through a high accountability culture, where clarity, transparency, and confidentiality are expected.