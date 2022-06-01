회사 디렉토리
Lumenis
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 Lumenis에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    Energy to HealthcareLumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For nearly 50 years, Lumenis'​ ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods in each and every one of the verticals we operate in. Our drive for innovation stems from an uncompromising commitment to improving the health and well-being of our patients; addressing new and growing needs of aging populations; and in offering medical professionals cutting-edge solutions that fit seamlessly into the health-economics environment of the 21st century.A Leader with Great Assets in Attractive Growing MarketsInnovative technology: Over 270 registered patents and more than 100 FDA clearances.Global reach: Active installed base of more than 80,000 systems and presence in over 100 countries.Strong brand: The Lumenis name and brand are associated with high quality among consumers.Partnership with key opinion leaders (KOL’s): Strong KOL support and commitment to research and development.

    http://www.lumenis.com
    웹사이트
    1966
    설립연도
    1,500
    직원 수
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      Lumenis의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Snap
    • Uber
    • Dropbox
    • Databricks
    • Lyft
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스