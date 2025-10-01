LucaNet 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여 Berlin Metropolitan Region 지역

What is the highest 소프트웨어 엔지니어 salary at LucaNet in Berlin Metropolitan Region?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 소프트웨어 엔지니어 at LucaNet in Berlin Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €85,041. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do LucaNet 소프트웨어 엔지니어 employees get paid in Berlin Metropolitan Region?
The median yearly total compensation reported at LucaNet for the 소프트웨어 엔지니어 role in Berlin Metropolitan Region is €61,055.