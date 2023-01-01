회사 디렉토리
Level Home 급여

Level Home의 급여는 최저 프로젝트 매니저 연간 총 보상 $47,463부터 최고 프로덕트 매니저 $220,500까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Level Home. 마지막 업데이트: 11/27/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $180K
프로덕트 매니저
$221K
프로젝트 매니저
$47.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Level Home에서 주식/지분 부여는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (25.00% 연별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (2.08% 월별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (2.08% 월별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th- (2.08% 월별)

자주 묻는 질문

Level Home에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 프로덕트 매니저 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $220,500입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Level Home에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $179,875입니다.

