Kyocera Corporation
    회사 소개

    Kyocera Corporation is a leading global technology company driving innovation across diverse industries for over 65 years. From advanced ceramics and electronic components to cutting-edge telecommunications, office equipment, and renewable energy solutions, we create products that enhance lives worldwide. Committed to sustainability and excellence, Kyocera combines Japanese craftsmanship with pioneering R&D to deliver reliable, environmentally responsible technologies that shape tomorrow's world.

    https://global.kyocera.com
    웹사이트
    1959
    설립연도
    77,136
    직원 수
    $10B+
    예상 매출
    본사

