회사 디렉토리
Konami Gaming
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기

Konami Gaming 급여

Konami Gaming의 급여는 최저 소프트웨어 엔지니어 연간 총 보상 $80,000부터 최고 프로젝트 매니저 $85,073까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Konami Gaming. 마지막 업데이트: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $80K
프로젝트 매니저
$85.1K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

Konami Gaming에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 프로젝트 매니저 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $85,073입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Konami Gaming에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $82,536입니다.

추천 채용공고

    Konami Gaming의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Roblox
  • Google
  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • Square
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 리소스

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/konami-gaming/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.