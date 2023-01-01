회사 디렉토리
Kohler의 급여는 최저 프로그램 매니저 연간 총 보상 $58,800부터 최고 테크니컬 프로그램 매니저 $170,850까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Kohler. 마지막 업데이트: 11/25/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $80K
기계 엔지니어
Median $94.8K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$97K

데이터 사이언티스트
$115K
프로덕트 디자이너
$164K
프로덕트 매니저
$139K
프로그램 매니저
$58.8K
솔루션 아키텍트
$144K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$171K
자주 묻는 질문

Kohler에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 테크니컬 프로그램 매니저 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $170,850입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Kohler에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $114,570입니다.

